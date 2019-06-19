Martha Lea Roberts, 67, of Waynesburg, died at 4:35 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesburg.

She was born February 12, 1952, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Ulysses G. Roberts, Sr. and Agnes Jean Shriver Roberts.

Miss Roberts was a member of the First Christian Church of Waynesburg. She enjoyed crafting, knitting and doing puzzle books. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are five sisters, three brothers and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.