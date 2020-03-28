Martha Leah Craggs

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Leah Craggs.
Service Information
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA
15344
(724)-883-2506
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martha Leah Craggs, 100, of Clarksville, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She was born January 1, 1920, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles L. and Alice Jean Foster McCurdy.

Martha was a homemaker and lived most of her life in the Clarksville/Pitt Gas area.

She had been a member of the Pitt Gas and Clarksville Missionary churches for many years.

On July 20, 1934, she married George S. Craggs Jr., who died February 16, 1970.

Surviving is a son, L. James Craggs of Clarksville.

Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Jefferson, PA   (724) 883-2506
funeral home direction icon