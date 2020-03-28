Martha Leah Craggs, 100, of Clarksville, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She was born January 1, 1920, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles L. and Alice Jean Foster McCurdy.

Martha was a homemaker and lived most of her life in the Clarksville/Pitt Gas area.

She had been a member of the Pitt Gas and Clarksville Missionary churches for many years.

On July 20, 1934, she married George S. Craggs Jr., who died February 16, 1970.

Surviving is a son, L. James Craggs of Clarksville.

Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

