Martha "Julie" Abraham Logan, beloved twin sister of Josephine "Jackie" Abraham Zellie and Alexandria "Sandi" Abraham Smith, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in Concordia Hospice of Washington, Donnell House, Washington.

Julie was born June 16, 1939, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Farrah Abraham.

She was a 1958 graduate of the former Bethlehem-Joint High School (Beth-Center School District).

She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Beth-Center High School football.

Julie was employed with the Washington County Tax Assessment Office for 30 years and retired in 1999. At the time of her death, she was employed at the Fredericktown Laundromat.

Julie was a lifelong resident of Fredericktown and a member of St. Ellien Antiochian (Syrian) Orthodox Church in Brownsville.

She was very compassionate, was kind to everyone she met and never turned away anyone in need. She loved playing the lottery and rarely, if ever, missed a day playing her "numbers." She loved her family, her friends and especially her cat, Buttercup. She will be greatly missed.

She was married to John Logan.

In addition to her sisters, survivors include her nephews, Carl (Bonnie) and David; niece Kimberly (Ron); great-niece Keihly; and numerous cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, PA 15333. A divine liturgy and Trisagion service in Julie's memory will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, January 26, in St. Ellien's Church, 500 Spring Street, Brownsville, with Father Fred Pfeil and Deacon Glenn McIntyre officiating. Burial will be private.

