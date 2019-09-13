Martha Vaira Ivcic Doyle, 100, of Bentleyville, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

She was born December 28, 1918, in Ono San Pietro, Italy, a daughter of Robert and Anna Troncatti Vaira.

She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Ivcic of Revere, Mass.; daughter-in-law Mary Ivcic of The Villages, Fla.; three granddaughters, Denise Haak (Arne) of Oviedo, Fla., Julie Tsolis (Ron) of Cary, N.C., and Heather Scherba (Ron) of Lexington, S.C.; seven great-grandchildren, Jordan Tsolis and Ryan Tsolis, Alexander Haak, Christopher Haak and Matthew Haak, Jillian Scherba, Aubrey Scherba; and many nieces and nephews that she cherished.

Deceased are her first husband, Michael Ivcic, who died in 1966; second husband James Doyle, who died in 1983; a son, Richard Ivcic, who died in 2008; three brothers, Jack, James and Henry Vaira; two sisters, Mary Berish and Irene Ivcic; and an infant brother, Robert Vaira.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 16, with the Reverend Edward L. Yuhas, pastor, officiating.

A procession will follow to Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela, for a committal service.

