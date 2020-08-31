Martin Dane Hughes, 66, of Point Marion, died Friday, August 28, 2020 in St. Margaret's Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Hughes was born October 4, 1953 in Uniontown, a son of the late Elmer and Christina Lowry Hughes, who survives.

Also surviving is his wife, Brenda Lee Harding Hughes; children, Martin D. Hughes Jr. (Lisa), of Mt. Pleasant, Tracy Hughes Miller (Glen), of Carmichaels, William Johnson, of Nemacolin, Katie Reffner, of Everett, Larry Barton, of Point Marion, David Barton, of Morgantown, W.V., and Craig Civit; 14 grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren; siblings, John, Jim, and Dwayne Hughes, Joanne Synder (Willie), Donna Yeager, Malina Swindel (Elmer), Deb Bates, and Angie McManis (Gene).

In addition to his father, deceased is a brother, Dustin Oswald.

Martin was a retired building contractor. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, at the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA, 15320, (724)966-5100. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.

Face masks and social distancing are required per state regulation.