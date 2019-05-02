Marty Stein, 81, of Washington, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born July 24, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Henry Martin Stein Jr. and Verti Buttlar. Mr. Stein was a graduate of Scott High School.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Construction Union Local 66. Mr. Stein was a gold card holder of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, competing in bull riding.

On March 22, 1957, he married Elizabeth Ann Machin, who died January 15, 2010.

Surviving are a son, John Coulson (Tami) Stein of Washington; a daughter, Margaret Sue (Dick) Irey of Washington; two sisters, Beverly (Ed) Altman of Carnegie and Linda (Ted) Zbel of Greensburg; three grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Clyde, Ronald and Jack.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private and were under the direction of Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.