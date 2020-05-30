Mary A. Hopkinson, 97, of Southview, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.She was born April 3, 1923, in Southview, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Vanek Skvorak.She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church, Hilltoppers, ladies bowling league Monday and Wednesday in Bridgeville, and Retirees Union #8402. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, playing Bunco, visiting the casino, taking the grandchildren to the movies and bowling, and traveling the world.She worked as a physician aide for 26 years at Mayview State Hospital.Surviving are daughters Linda (Matt) Neiport of Canonsburg and Maryland Caldwell of Southview; three grandchildren, Cody (Emily) Podrasky of Southview, Tanni (Justin) Mitchell of Ellwood City, Sean Caldwell of Houston; three great-grandchildren, Ayla and Olivia Podrasky, and Malorie Mitchell.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Hopkinson Sr.; and son Thomas W. Hopkinson Jr.; brothers Paul Ceresna and Tony Skvorak; and sisters Anna Yanosik, Katherine Mahoney and Rose Shellogg.A private Christian Funeral Mass was held in St. Mary Church, with burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Cecil.Contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.











