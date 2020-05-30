Mary A. Hopkinson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Hopkinson, 97, of Southview, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.She was born April 3, 1923, in Southview, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Vanek Skvorak.She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church, Hilltoppers, ladies bowling league Monday and Wednesday in Bridgeville, and Retirees Union #8402. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, playing Bunco, visiting the casino, taking the grandchildren to the movies and bowling, and traveling the world.She worked as a physician aide for 26 years at Mayview State Hospital.Surviving are daughters Linda (Matt) Neiport of Canonsburg and Maryland Caldwell of Southview; three grandchildren, Cody (Emily) Podrasky of Southview, Tanni (Justin) Mitchell of Ellwood City, Sean Caldwell of Houston; three great-grandchildren, Ayla and Olivia Podrasky, and Malorie Mitchell.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Hopkinson Sr.; and son Thomas W. Hopkinson Jr.; brothers Paul Ceresna and Tony Skvorak; and sisters Anna Yanosik, Katherine Mahoney and Rose Shellogg.A private Christian Funeral Mass was held in St. Mary Church, with burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Cecil.Contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman - Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
724-745-9510
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved