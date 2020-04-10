Mary A. Kania, 88, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, in Country Meadows, Bridgeville, following an extended illness.

She was born April 1, 1932, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Risko Artemko.

Mrs. Kania lived her life in Canonsburg, where she graduated from Canonsburg High School and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.

On August 22, 1953, she married her husband of 62 years, Arthur F. Kania, who passed away Saturday, October 10, 2015.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two devoted daughters, Beth K. Mantalis and her husband, Michael, of Canonsburg, and M. Robin Kania of Peters Township; two grandsons, Alexander and Patrick Raney; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

The staff of Country Meadows provided exceptional care and support to Mary.

Due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Private family entombment will take place in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research.

