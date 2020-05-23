Mary A. Kiger, 86, of Waynesburg, died at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.She was born Sunday, February 18, 1934, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Grover C. Kiger and Hannah Belle Parkinson Kiger.Miss Kiger was a member of the Waynesburg Church of Christ. For 25 years, she worked as a seamstress at Greenway Manufacturing.Surviving are her sister, Lorraine Weber of Waynesburg; a nephew, Terrance Albert Weber of Ravenna, Ohio; a niece, Donna Lynne Greene of Iron Station, N.C.; and six great-nieces and nephews.Deceased are two sisters, Gladys June Bird and Sandria E. Kiger, and three brothers, Robert E. Kiger, Grover Allen "Seaweed" Kiger and Don E. Kiger.At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be private in Greene Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg, PA 15370.Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements.Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 23, 2020.