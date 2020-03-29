Mary A. Kuzyck, 105, of Atlasburg, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.

Mary was the widow of Frank Kuzyck; mother of Mary Anne Biagetti (Ed) and Joanne Hrycko (Andy); grandmother of Mark Biagetti (Lisa), Lisa Radzanowski (Jeff), Andy Hrycko (Julie) and Michael Hrycko; great-grandmother of Anthony, Gina, Tom, Grace, Matthew, Mia, Anne, Luke, Jack, Natalie, Josh and Adam; and sister of Anne Anestis of McDonald. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Mary was the family's prayer warrior and was loved by all. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, the Cross Creek Senior Center and worked for the the U.S. Postal Service in Atlasburg for 20 years.

She was very talented and her family and faith were the most important things in her life.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery will be held privately for her immediate family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Burgettstown at a later date for all that would wish to attend.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.