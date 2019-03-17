Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. McLaughin.

Mary A. McLaughin, 83, of Burgettstown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She was born October 1, 1935 in North Bethlehem Township, a daughter of Charles and Mary Farkus Stewart.

Mrs. McLaughin was a graduate of Midway High School.

Mary loved working on puzzles and watching WWE wrestling.

Mary's first husband, James J. Venner, died in 1966; she then married John R. Mclaughin, who died in 1990.

Surviving are four children, Jackie (Harry) Guzell of Joffre, Bonnie Komec of McDonald, Jim and David Venner of Burgettstown; a brother, James Stewart of Sturgeon; two grandchildren, Nathan Guzell and Tiffany (Amy Rowley) Komec.

Deceased are three sisters, Margaret Barish, Charlotte Hampson and Florence Beaver.

All services will be private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.