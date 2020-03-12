Mary Agnes Kennedy, 77, of Washington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

She was born February 10, 1943, in Staunton, Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles R. Helmick and Katherine V. "Maw" Riddle.

Mrs. Kennedy was a very active member of Wolfdale Bible Chapel, where she also served as treasurer.

She retired from The Greenery, where she worked as a nursing assistant.

She was a member of the 84 Lions Club and enjoyed attending the Canton Township Luncheons and playing bingo, 500 rummy and board games.

Mrs. Kennedy was an avid financial supporter of several charitable organizations.

On July 27, 1963, in West Washington Methodist Church, she married Floyd Lee Kennedy, who died July 20, 2014.

Surviving are four children, Mark D. (Cindy) Kennedy of Smyrna, Delaware, Tracie Lynn (Carl) Fritz of Washington, Robin Renae Husman of Washington and Kory Lee Kennedy of Washington; a brother, Pastor Fred (Norma) Helmick of Washington; a sister, Nellie (Harold) Runyan of Clinton; five grandchildren, Alexandra C. (Andrew) Hutchinson, Kayla M. Kennedy, Connor W. Fritz (fiance Sarah Kleinhans), Mary F. Fritz (Zach Kelley) and Cooper R. Husman; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Albert E. (Nancy) Kennedy of La Plata, Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (the late Billy) Kennedy of Dilliner and Hazel Helmick of Washington; and a very special friend, Susan Burchett of Washington.

Deceased are two brothers, Clarence Helmick and Leroy Helmick; and a brother-in-law, Ralph J. Kennedy.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m., the time of service, on Saturday, March 14, in Wolfdale Bible Chapel, with Pastor Fred Helmick officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wolfdale Bible Chapel Building Fund, 2025 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

