Mary Alice Dykstra, 86, of Houston, passed away peacefully at 11:50 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, in Woodside Place, Washington, with her devoted daughters by her side.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.











