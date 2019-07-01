Mary Alice Wiley Fisher, 78, of Waynesburg, died at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home.

She was born Monday, April 14, 1941, in Sycamore, a daughter of the late Daniel Raymond Wiley and Esther Marie Hickman Wiley. She spent her entire life in Greene County.

Mrs. Fisher enjoyed working with crafts and was a homemaker. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Rosie.

Her husband, Donald A. Fisher, whom she married on June 29, 1991, died August 11, 2014.

Surviving are two daughters, Nancy A. (Jess) Wrick of Coppell, Texas and Debra Kesner of Waynesburg; two sons, David L. (Susanna) Wright of Waynesburg and Arthur Boyd (Annette) Wright of Pocomoke City, Md.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Anna Marie Wiley of White Plains, Md., Carolyn Johnson of Ruff Creek and Irma Snyder of Waynesburg; two brothers, Ralph Wiley of Graysville and Harold Wiley of Sun City, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Melvin F., John H. and Harry Wiley and Daniel Wiley, who died in infancy; and great-granddaughter Shylynn Roberts.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, are entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Garards Fort Cemetery. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.