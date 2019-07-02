Mary Ann Badia, 75, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019, at ManorCare, McMurray, after a brief illness.

She was born January 26, 1944, in Atlasburg, to Edward and Freda Goleski Viloski, who preceded her in death.

On July 24, 1965, she married her beloved husband, Daniel Badia, who passed away in November 1981.

Mary Ann was a faithful and godly woman who was a devout Catholic. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canonsburg, where she was an active parishioner serving as a Christian Mother, taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine and was a Eucharistic minister for many years.

She was a 1962 graduate of Burgettstown High School. As a widowed mother of four children, she went back to college and earned a degree in business administration from Robert Morris University at the age of 48.

Mary Ann was employed by Western Center as an administrative assistant. She then went on to work for SCI in Waynesburg for several years and she finished her career working at the State Police Barracks in Washington. Following retirement, she was employed by Penn Commercial, where she taught business classes.

Mary Ann had many interests and hobbies, including taking bus trips with her family, baking and cooking. Her family was her passion and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

She was a lovely woman with an inner beauty that radiated from her beautiful smile and loving heart. She will be missed and forever in the hearts of her family and the people she touched along her life journey.

She is survived by her children, Lisa M. Badia of Castle Shannon, Carla Hutchinson of Houston, Daniel E. Badia of Canonsburg and Maryann Ledger (David) of Canonsburg; her brother, Charlie E. Jeswilkowski (Joyce) of Peters Township; her four grandchildren, Madison, Brittany and Jared Hutchinson and Kaitlyn Ledger; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, Darla A. Tripoli, LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, where departing prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery immediately following Mass.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family, which will be distributed by the family to her fantastic caregivers as a token of gratitude for the superior care Mary Ann received.

