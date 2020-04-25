Mary Ann Barkey, 85, of Monongahela, died peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Paramount Senior Living, Bethel Park.

She was born March 26, 1935, in Monongahela, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Petrick Barkey.

Mary Ann had a long, successful career at Bell Telephone and then AT&T. During her time there, she became the first female employee ever to climb utility poles and service phone lines. She then went on to climb the ranks within the company to supervisor and management.

Mary Ann also served as the head of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association for many years. She was a prominent member of the community and was featured in a PBS documentary about Monongahela.

Mary Ann was a dedicated member and Altar Rosary Christian Mother of St. Anthony's Church and then St. Andrew the Apostle Church, both in Monongahela.

Most importantly, she was the central figure for the entire Barkey family, hosting and organizing family events – ranging from reunions and holidays to birthdays and graduations – for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Barkey and his wife, Patti, of Pleasant Hills; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight brothers, Joseph Jr., Steve, Edward, John, Clarence, infant brother Vincent, Vincent R., George and James, and five sisters, Helen Durieux, Stella Hillman, Irene Wilcosky, Marie Fedak and Dorothy Wilcosky.

Due to the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, her burial will be coordinated by Frye Funeral Home in Monongahela. A memorial service will be held in the future so that family and friends may celebrate the life of Mary Ann.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any Catholic children's charity in Mary Ann Barkey's name.

