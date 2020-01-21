Mary Ann Carter, 93, of Washington, formerly of Claysville, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Strabane Woods of Washington.

Born October 3, 1926, in Claysville, she was a daughter of the late William David and Myrtle Sarah Brunner Auld.

Mary was a resident of Morris Township since 1961 after moving from East Finley Township.

She graduated from Claysville High School in 1945. Mary was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church, Prosperity, where she was a former session member and the financial secretary. She was also a member of the former Order of Eastern Stars Chapter of Claysville.

Mary married James A. Carter September 14, 1945, and they were happily married for 69 years until his passing July 30, 2015.

She was employed for Farm Credit as an office manager for 11 years until her retirement in 1971. During this time she was also a secretary for her husband's company from 1961-2005. Mary was an avid quilter and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by three children, Deborah (Tom) Chatlak of Canonsburg, Pamela Carter of Eighty-Four and Mark Carter of Claysville; three grandchildren, Matthew (Beth) Chatlak, Nicole (Mike) Scott and Zachary (Courtney) Carter; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Christopher A. Carter; one sister, Dorothy Miller; three brothers, William, John and Roy Auld.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, in Concord Presbyterian Church, 155 Old Concord Road, Prosperity, PA 15329, with Pastor Russ Baird officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Presbyterian Church, at the above address.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.