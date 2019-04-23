Mary Ann Filer, 82, of Waynesburg went home to be with the Lord Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 after a valiant 6 month battle with a rare form of ovarian cancer.

She was born September 26, 1936, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the William Stanford Mooney and Ida Rose Mooney.

On October 15, 1957 she married Dana E. Filer, who passed away on July 13, 1998.

Mary Ann had worked for several local businesses including: Islay's, Rexall, Greenway Manufacturing, Columbia Gas Transmission, and the cafeteria at Margaret Bell Miller Middle School.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Waynesburg and was affiliated with Fairall United Methodist Church. She had also taught Sunday school.

Mary Ann enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, yard work, and hummingbirds. She always followed local scholastic sports.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Bryan (Frank) and Tonya Patton (Timothy King) both of Waynesburg; 4 grandchildren, Frank Bryan (Jessica), Lee Bryan, (Emily) Cody Patton, and Randi Lee Shirley (James); seven great-grandchildren, Dayla and Daxon Shirley, Frankie, Knox, and Colt Bryan, and Lily and Lincoln Bryan; two brothers, John Mooney (Elva) of Washington and Bill Mooney (Jane) of Vermillion, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Alene Luzadder and Helen Husk; and four brothers, Robert Mooney, James Mooney, C. Kenneth Mooney, and Charles Mooney.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm Thursday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating followed by entombment in Greene County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to gcsproject.org . Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com .