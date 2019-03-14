Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Garove.

Mary Ann "Little Mary" Garove, 64, of Washington, died Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington Hospital, due to complications of pneumonia.

She was born March 23, 1954, in Washington, a daughter of the late James and Mary Hall Newman

Ms. Garove graduated from McGuffey High School and worked as a hair dresser at Holiday Hair for 10 years. She also was a caregiver for her mother.

Ms. Garove was a member of First Christian Church, West Alexander.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are a son, Jacob Knoneberg of Washington; Angela Sprowls (Avery Turner) of Washington; two brothers, James Newman of Washington and Richard Shivers of Elm Grove, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Tyler Branch, Aaliyah Branch and Heavenly Turner; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are brother James "Guy" Newman; sister Peggy Ann McAdoo; and her stepfather, Ben Shivers.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

Arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.