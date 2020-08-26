1/
Mary Ann Gee
1938 - 2020
Mary Ann Gee, 82, of Coal Center, died Monday, August 24, 2020.

She was born Saturday, July 30, 1938, in South View, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Marie Tirpak Quail.

She was a member of the California Calvary Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard E. Shonts who died in 1983; son, Richard Shonts; two brothers, John and Alex Quail; and sister, Rose Cunningham.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jonas Gee of Coal Center; sons, John Shonts of Coal Center, Mike Shonts and wife Debra of Coal Center and Scott Shonts of California; stepchildren, Cindy Whoolery and husband Dana of Smithfield, and Clint Gee and wife Carolyn of Ohioville. Also surviving are her brother, Irwin Quail and wife Marge; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private, at the convenience of her family and have been entrusted to the Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.

To leave condolences please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mariscotti Funeral Home
323 Fourth St.
California, PA 15419
7249382210
