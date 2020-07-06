Mary Ann Johnen, 95, of McDonald, passed Friday, July 3, 2020, in Southmont Campus of Presbyterian Senior Care, where she has resided for six years.

She was born April 12, 1925, in McDonald, a daughter of Joseph J. and Mary Collignon Johnen.

Mary Ann was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a wonderful person with a kind heart. Her beatific smile and positive attitude will truly be missed.

Surviving is a nephew, Robert (Elizabeth) of New Paris; a great- nephew, John Palfy of McMurray; and several nieces and nephews.

All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.