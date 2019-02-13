Mary Ann Likar, 86, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born July 4, 1932, in Washington, a daughter of Mary Belle McClain and George McCartney.

Mrs. Likar was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church.

She enjoyed her dogs and Elvis.

On September 18, 1954, she married Henry T. Likar, who died December 14, 2017.

Surviving are a son, Henry T. Likar Jr. (Sandy) of Washington; a granddaughter, Leslie Marsula (Matt) of Washington; two grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin Marsula; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.