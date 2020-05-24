Mary Ann McAdoo, 77, of Washington, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Woodside Place of Presbyterian SeniorCare.She was born February 27, 1943, in Washington, a daughter of the late Wray and Helen Louise Hertig Guess.Mary Ann was a graduate of McGuffey High School.Mrs. McAdoo worked for 10 years as a pharmacy technician for Walmart.She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and gardening.On June 3, 1963, she married James Albert McAdoo, who died August 9, 2002.Surviving are two sons, Brian (Jodi) McAdoo of Claysville and Jarrod (Rhonda) McAdoo of Greensburg; a daughter, Lisa (E.J.) Songer of Washington; eight grandchildren, Bethany, Sarah, Taylor, Brianna, Aidan, Logan, Ethan and Nathaniel; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased are a daughter, Erin Lash; two brothers; and one sister.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 24, 2020.