Mary Ann Moore, 77, of McDonald, North Fayette Township, passed Sunday, May 12, 2019.

She was born May 24, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Mickey and Julia Bates Olshinsky.

Mrs. Moore was a graduate of West Allegheny High School. She was a member of McDonald United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer at local food banks. Mary Ann loved the beach, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

On July 25, 1965, she married Donald L. Moore, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sheila Ann (Al) Freidman of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; two sons, John B. Moore of Canonsburg and Jeffrey (Jessica) S. Moore of Oakdale; a sister, Alice Garvin of Virginia; and two grandchildren, Rebecca and Penelope Moore.

Deceased is a brother, Loren Kimmel.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Memorial contributions are suggested to McDonald Food Pantry, 151 School Street, McDonald, PA 15057.