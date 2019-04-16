Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Nice.

Mary Ann Nice, 82, of Washington, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center, Chartiers Township.

She was born August 15, 1936, in Cecil Township, a daughter of the late Fred and Anna Balt Benish.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and taking care of her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl Ann Nice of Langeloth; grandchildren Tommy, Josh, Tiffany and Jessica Huxley, Daryl and Mike Tustin, Raelynn and Jan Nice; and great-grandchildren Madalynn, Makayla, Serenity and Thea.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymer L. Nice, who passed away in 1985; son Raymer Nice; and daughter Roberta Nice.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Wednesday, April 17, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery.

