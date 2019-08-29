Mary Ann Ondrik, 89, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born May 21, 1930, in Munhall, a daughter of the late Andrew Ribar and Elizabeth Patrick Ribar.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Munhall High School and retired from Hill's at the Franklin Mall in 1992.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

Mary Ann loved her dogs and flowers and gardening.

On July 29, 1972, she married John L. Ondrik, who died July 12, 2001.

Surviving are three sons, Richard (Judy) Jasick of North Huntington, Randy Jasick of Washington and Jay (Lisa) Pogranzni of Washington; two sisters, Helen Kastan of Glassport and Agnes Costel of West Mifflin; three grandchildren, Erik Jasick of North Huntington, Wendy (Joseph) Motil of White Oak and Kody Pogranzni of Washington; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary Motil and Aiden Motil.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Washington, with Father Tom Lewandowski as celebrant. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

