Mary Ann Patterson, 97, of Richeyville, formerly of Coal Center, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

She was born May 1, 1922, in Donora, a daughter of the late David C. and Velma E. Mincks Cole.

Mary Ann was a 1940 graduate of Donora High School, where she had been a member of the debate club and also a graduate of Pittsburgh Comptometer School.

Mrs. Patterson was employed many years in the accounting department for American Steel and Wire Company, Donora.

On August 20, 1943, Mary Ann married Voyle L. "Bud" Patterson, who passed away March 25, 1998.

Mrs. Patterson was a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher for First United Presbyterian churches in Donora and Bentleyville and a former deacon of First Presbyterian Church in California.

Mary Ann was a member of the Donora Woman's Rifle League, which she won many medals and awards as a sharp shooter. She was past president of the Clover Leaf Club of Fallowfield Township and of the Charleroi Garden Club. She also belonged to the California Senior Center and XY2 Club, of which she was the travel coordinator for 17 years.

Mrs. Patterson was an avid fly fisher and hunter and enjoyed gardening, knitting and traveling. She visited all 50 states and also Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.

Surviving are a sister, Vida M.C. Rogers (Bill J.) of Mission, Texas; caregivers James and Shirley Fowkes; many cousins; several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29. Interment will follow in Maple Creek Cemetery, Charleroi.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church, 303 4th Street, California, PA 15419. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.