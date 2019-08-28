Mary Anna May Kiger Kollar, 58, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 27, 1961, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Hershel Kiger and Linda Jenkins Kiger.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Tammy Renner.

She is survived by her companion, Jim Doak; her daughter, Mary Beth Brink (Bryan) of Markleysburg; grandchildren Bryson, Allison and Katherine Brink; her siblings, Robert "Bobby" Jenkins of Waynesburg, Victor Kiger (Sara) and Benjamin Kiger (Rebecca) of Point Marion; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was a member of the Hiller Fire Hall.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, with Pastor David Herring officiating, in Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood. Interment will follow at Fairview Kiger Cemetery in Waynesburg.