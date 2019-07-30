Mary Anne Folan, 77, of Carmichaels, formerly of Nemacolin, went to be with her Lord Sunday, July 28, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born April 15, 1942 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Michael Stanley and Elizabeth Rembold Dubinsky.

Mrs. Folan was a 1961 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and resided in Greene County all of her life. She was a faithful member of the Rolling Meadows Church of God, Waynesburg.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. She was affectionately known as "Nana" and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary enjoyed helping others and was a friend to many. Her most prized "job" was being a homemaker, mother, grandmother and caregiver. Most recently, Mary resided at the Carmichaels Arbors, where she was able to peacefully enjoy the last few years of her life.

On November 7, 1962, she married William Michael Folan, who died March 30, 1983.

Surviving are a son, Martin M. Folan (Rebecca) of Clarksville; two daughters, Cindy Patterson (Alan) of Pittsburgh and Linda Folan (Richard Thompson) of Hawthorn Woods, Ill.; six grandchildren, Joseph A. Denny, Leticia M. Folan, Martin J. Folan Jr., Zoe Thompson, Henry Thompson and Abby Patterson; a great-grandson, Joseph Denny III; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary received wonderful care from her personal caregiver, Amy Sapp, for whom Mary had a great love.

Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, August 1, in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. The Rev. Richard Berkey will officiate. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Flenniken Public Library, 102 East George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For additional information and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.