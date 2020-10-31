Mary Anne Smith, 80, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born Mary Anne Thorpe, in Smithton, July 6, 1940, a daughter of Tilghman I. and Nellie Marie Thrasher Thorpe.

Mary Anne graduated from South Huntington High School in 1958. She married the love of her life, Thomas Alton Smith Jr., of Eighty Four, June 16, 1962, shortly after graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Mary Anne was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Her happiest moments were when she was surrounded by her family after a holiday dinner on Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Mary Anne is survived by her husband, Thomas Alton Smith Jr.; daughter, Sharon Anne Knipmeyer (Stephen Louis); two sons, Thomas Alton Smith III (Lisa Renee) and Timothy Harlow Smith (Jayme Lyn); grandchildren, Nathan Thomas Smith, Allison Janae Smith, Katherine Anne Knipmeyer, Ethan James Smith and Abbey Marie Smith; and sister, Marilyn Jean Horne.

Mary Anne taught in the Canon-McMillan School District with most of her career at the Wylandville Elementary School.

She was very active in Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron in 1975-76. She was also a very active member of Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, where she loved singing in the choir, served as an Elder and knitted shawls as part of the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Filling out her busy schedule, was time spent with Beta Zeta, Alpha Phi and Daughters of the Americal Revolution friends, to name a few.

After retiring, Mary Anne enjoyed traveling with both family and friends. She enjoyed visiting France, England, Australia, the Caribbean and Hawaii in particular. She also enjoyed luncheons with her many friends, including her card and book clubs and others.

A small service will be limited to immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star or Peters Township Public Library.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.