Mary Bell Baumgardner, 83, formerly of Belle Vernon, went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 29, 2020, after several years with Parkinson disease. A daughter of the late James and Lottie Mauk Baumgardner, she was born in Pricedale September 14, 1937.

Mary graduated in 1956 from the former Perry-Lower Tyrone High School and was a waitress at the former Howard Johnson Restaurant. Her favorite book to read was the Bible.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ray Lowden of Amity; one son, Randy Potter of Belle Vernon; two grandchildren and their spouses, Ray (Nancy) Lowden III of Amity and Jonathan (RaeLynn) Lowden of Catonsville, Md.; and three great-grandchildren, Sofia, Alexzandra and Maverick Lowden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Raymond Potter June 16, 1998; two sisters, Flora Matsko and Loretta Evans; and one brother, James Baumgardner.

There will be no public visitation or services.

If friends wish, memorial donations may be made to either Hound Haven of Lone Pine in Washington, or the Washington County Humane Society in Eighty Four.