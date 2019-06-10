Mary Bell Nixon, 81, of Jefferson, peacefully went to be with her Lord Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Washington Hospital, with her loving family gathered around her.

She was born May 20, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles and Esther Knox Sim.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Sim and Richard Sim; and a sister, Jackie Jarosz.

She was a caregiver her entire life, working not only as a nurse's aide in her profession but most importantly as a wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She not only loved her family dearly, but she gave love to all around her. She could light up the room anywhere that she was with the light that shined from within her and that light within her was the deep love that she carried for her Lord. She was a devout, strong Christian woman and walked with her Lord every day of her life.

She is survived by her loving husband and also caretaker, Donald A. Nixon, whom she wed April 9, 1956, and shared 63 wonderful years with.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four wonderful children, who have built the foundation of their lives from their mother's love and teaching, Mary Jane Meeks of Chicago, Ill., Sharon Hixenbaugh of Carmichaels, Charles Nixon of Bluefield, W.Va., and Donald J. Nixon of Jefferson.

She was blessed with nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, who also survive her.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Behm Funeral Home, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, with the Rev. Frank Menhart Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson. A family and fellowship luncheon will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church following interment.