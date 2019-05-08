Mary Belle Chess, 89, of Fairmont, W.Va., passed April 19, 2019.

She was born July 28, 1929, a daughter of the late John and Mabel Sprowls Amos.

Surviving are a daughter, Darlene Chess of California; a son, Phillip Chess of Fairmont; a daughter-in-law, Cindy, and a grandson, Zane of Hawaii; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Amos of Maine; a sister, Becki (Nick) Zullo of Prosperity; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Amos; a son, Michael Chess; and a sister, Geraldine, who passed at birth.

Services were private.