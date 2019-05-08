Mary Belle Chess

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Belle Chess.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Belle Chess, 89, of Fairmont, W.Va., passed April 19, 2019.

She was born July 28, 1929, a daughter of the late John and Mabel Sprowls Amos.

Surviving are a daughter, Darlene Chess of California; a son, Phillip Chess of Fairmont; a daughter-in-law, Cindy, and a grandson, Zane of Hawaii; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Amos of Maine; a sister, Becki (Nick) Zullo of Prosperity; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Amos; a son, Michael Chess; and a sister, Geraldine, who passed at birth.

Services were private.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.