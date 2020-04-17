Mary C. Furda, 98, of Washington, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

She was born October 18, 1921, in Hendersonville, a daughter of Steven and Mary Halvonik Pochiba.

Mrs. Furda had worked many years at Shorty's Restaurant and for Hazel Atlas Glass, both in Washington. During World War II, she worked for the U.S. Department of Defense assembling hand grenades.

Mary was a member of St. Patrick Church in Canonsburg.

She enjoyed bingo, garage sales, flowers and gardening.

On August 21, 1941, she married George Furda, who died June 10, 2011.

Surviving are four children, George R. Furda of McDonald, Donna Dragan (Robert) of Meadow Lands, Richard Furda (Amy) of Westland and Mary K. Rae (John) of Langloth; four grandchildren, Jason Furda (Adrianna), Kristopher Furda (Mindy), Zachary Dragan and Fawn Draucker; three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Mia and Sofia Furda; a sister, Helen Podish of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Steve, Joseph and George Pochiba; and two sisters, Anna Briggs and Barbara Ventresca.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the .

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.