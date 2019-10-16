Mary C. Stimmell Wortman, 85, of Covington, Wash., went to meet her Savior Sunday, October 13, 2019.

She was born August 12, 1934, to the late Mary Chester and Clarence Stimmell. She was raised in Denbo.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold W. "Bill" Wortman Jr. of Fredericktown, and five sisters, Frances, Violet, Esther, Beatrice and Thelma "Jean."

Mary is survived by her brother, Thomas Stimmell, and four daughters, Kay Wiley (Jimmy), Linda Ratliff, Tracy Gorum (Paul) and Laura O'Neal. Mary also had nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mary was a longtime member of Crosspointe Community Church in Covington. She loved to travel, bake, quilt and crochet and would never admit to losing at a game of cards! Her favorite room in her home was her kitchen.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please hold all flowers until the memorial service.

