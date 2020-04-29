Mary Colussi Stopenski, 90, of Midway, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in her residence.

Mary was born August 22, 1929, a daughter of the late Peter and Rosa Roman Colussi.

Mrs. Stopenski was a retired nursing aid for Woodville State Hospital and a homemaker. She was also a member of St. Ann's Church in Bulger. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Rosemary Habbestad of Midway and David (Lucia) Stopenski of Canonsburg; grandchildren Bradley and Christian Habbestad, and Carina and Maria Stopenski.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chester E. Stopenski (1989); and siblings Nora Carrington, Alfred Colussi and Elsie Colussi.

At the request of the family, all arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301. Interment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.