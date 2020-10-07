Mary Conte, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, October 5, 2020.

Born February 16, 1939, in Canonsburg, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Giovanna Bruno.

She was the beloved wife of Antonio Conte; loving mother of Frances (Kirk) Armstrong and Ronda (the late Richard) Tennis; grandmother of seven, Adam Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong, David (Corrie) David, Rachel (Jeff) Proctor, Sergio Athanasso, Tony Tennis, and Talia Tennis; great-grandmother of 10, Mason, Natalee, Eloriana, Seth, Gemma, Ryah-Grace, Amelia, Benjamin, Sophia and Emilee; and great-great-grandmother of Nikolaus; sister of Rose (the late Rolando) Conte, Eileen (the late Sebastian) Trovato, Gloria (Alfred) Contumelio And John (Eva) Bruno; also survived by nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and gardening. She had a generous heart. She was the most happy when she was helping others and donating to many charitable organizations. She was a longtime and avid member of St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, in St. Patrick Church, 317 W. Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or www.cure4als.org.

