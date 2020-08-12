1/
Mary D. Walsh Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary D. Walsh Adams, 90, of Canonsburg, formerly of Rosslyn Farms, passed Friday, August 7, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Adams; mother of the late Kathy (Tom, surviving) Aul, Joseph Adams and Eileen Adams; grandmother of Jamie (Krystle) Adams, with whom she resided, Abigail Adams, Sara Adams and Kristin Wirtz; great-grandmother of Kayla, Zach and Brayden Adams, and Joe and Kaylee Wirtz.

There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, in St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 310 Mansfield Avenue, Greentree. For everyone's safety, we are requiring that everyone attending her Funeral Mass must wear a face covering.

Arrangements entrusted to the Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved