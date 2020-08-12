Mary D. Walsh Adams, 90, of Canonsburg, formerly of Rosslyn Farms, passed Friday, August 7, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Adams; mother of the late Kathy (Tom, surviving) Aul, Joseph Adams and Eileen Adams; grandmother of Jamie (Krystle) Adams, with whom she resided, Abigail Adams, Sara Adams and Kristin Wirtz; great-grandmother of Kayla, Zach and Brayden Adams, and Joe and Kaylee Wirtz.

There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, in St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 310 Mansfield Avenue, Greentree. For everyone's safety, we are requiring that everyone attending her Funeral Mass must wear a face covering.

Arrangements entrusted to the Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, Carnegie.