Mary DeFilippis (1952 - 2019)
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Mary DeFilippis, 66, of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, in Weirton Medical Center.

Born December 2, 1952, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late William and Shirley George Allison. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Donald Allison.

Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts and taking care of her dog, Lexi.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph DeFilippis Jr.; son Joseph DeFilippis III of Weirton; brother Billy Allison of Colliers, W.Va.; and sister Kathy Walker of Georgetown.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., the time of funeral services, Tuesday, September 24, in Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton, with the Rev. Father Anthony G. Thurston officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty Ryan for all the help and care she provided.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 22, 2019
