Mary E. Brown Miller, 87, of New Castle, formerly of Clarksville, died Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, in the Jameson Care Center, New Castle.She was born September 29, 1932, in Clarksville, a daughter of Isaac and Mary Balsis Brown.A 1950 graduate of Jefferson High School, Mrs. Miller was a member of the Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, New Castle.She was an avid fan of Penn State football and wrestling, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.She loved to travel and go on cruises with her family and touched all seven continents.On August 16, 1952, in Denver, Colo., she married Glenn D. Miller, who died June 15, 2008.Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn D. Miller II, M.D. and Roberta of New Castle; a grandson, Glenn D. Miller III and several nieces and nephews.Deceased are her sisters, Ruth Elaine Ross and Margaret Cott.Friends are welcome from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 6, in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, followed by a funeral service at noon, with Pastor Aaron Christy of Clen-Moore Presbyterian officiating.Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Castle Christian Academy, 1701 Albert Street, New Castle, PA 16105, or Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church, 220 East Clen-Moore Boulevard, New Castle, PA 16105.For those unable to attend, condolences can be expressed at www.thompson-marodi.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.