Mary E. Maceyko, 96, of Strabane, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

She was born April 9, 1923, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Charles and Mary Pazzin Oravec.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as a liner on pottery for W.S. George Pottery in Canonsburg. Mary enjoyed doing word puzzles, watching television and reading various books.

On July 1, 1945, she married Andrew S. Maceyko, who passed away June 8, 1992.

Mary was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Canonsburg, Carniolan Slovene Catholic Union and Slovenian Women's.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara (David) Castora of Claysville; a sister, Patricia Oravec of Strabane; a grandchild, Jessica (Steve) Warren; great-grandchildren Gavin David and Caleb Andrew Warren; godchildren Edward Kocian and Edward Miller; and nieces Sharon Myers of Washington and Jennifer Myers of North Carolina. Mary leaves behind two furry friends, Calli Jo and Crissy Ann.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Maceyko; brother Andrew Oravec; sisters Anna Krall and Margy Oravic; and niece Susan Krall.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Departing prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, in the funeral home, followed by a divine liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Canonsburg, with the Rev. Joseph Raptosh officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg. Panachida services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

To leave condolences, visit www.sollon.com.