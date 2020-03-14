Mary E. Mehalic Pavlik, 80, of Cecil, formerly of Brenizer, died March 11, 2020, in Country Meadows Nursing Home, Bridgeville.

She was born December 7, 1939, a daughter of the late George and Helen Yuscanitch Mehalic.

Mary was retired from the Derry Area School District, where she served as the High School attendance secretary and library assistant. She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville for most of her life before moving to Cecil and becoming a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Canonsburg. She taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine and was a member of the St. Mary's Ladies Guild for many years.

She is survived by her husband, William S. Pavlik of Cecil; three daughters, Melissa Bingham of Seattle, Wash., Beth Sargen of Basking Ridge, N.J. and Lee Ann (John) Jubas of McDonald; two brothers, Joseph M. (Betty) Mehalic, of Derry, and Thomas E. (Dolores "Dee") Mehalic, of Marguerite; two sisters, Kathleen Bergman of Ravenna, Ohio and Eleanor (Dave) Yakel, of Manassas, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Mehalic, of Latrobe, and Darlene Mehalic, of Fredericksburg, Va.; and four grandchildren, Sara and Julia Jubas and Samantha and Alex Sargen, who will all miss her loving kindness dearly.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, George A. and John R. Mehalic.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Coleman Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where Panachida service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. A Great Parastas Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Funeral Home with the Very Rev. Joseph Raptosh officiating.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

The family suggests donations to: , 2835 East Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or , or the Bridges Hospice at 515 Pleasant Valley Road, Trafford, PA 15085 or www.bridgeshealth.org.