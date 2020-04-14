Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Christopher, 100, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Personal Care at Evergreen in Waynesburg.

She was born in Higbee November 29, 1919, to William Burdette and Goldie Grimes Parry, and graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1937.

After high school, she married Paul M. Braddock and had two sons.

In 1953, she married Francis Clayton "Chris" Christopher and they had a daughter. They lived in Dry Tavern until 1970. They then moved to Houghton, Mich., and in 1974 moved to Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. While there, Betty worked as a cashier at the Mammoth Restaurant. In 1980, they moved back to Rices Landing, living there until 2015.

She is survived by daughter LeeAnn Christopher and her husband, Thomas E. Smith; sons Harry L. Braddock and Paul A. Braddock; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, Aviv, whom she met on her 100th birthday.

Deceased are her husband, Francis; brothers William, Calvin, Burdette "Junior" and Taylor Parry; and two grandchildren.

Betty loved life, reading and cooking, was known for her cookies, and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed by everyone.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ViaQuest Hospice and Personal Care at Evergreen. Cards of condolence can be sent to the family.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be no services or funeral. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., Waynesburg.