Mary Elizabeth Donham Harbert, 83, of Marlton, N.J., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Donald Harbert; loving mother of James Harbert (Diane), David Harbert (Margie) and the late Tom Harbert (Cindy); proud grandmother of Megan, Evan, Rebecca, Ashley and Adam; and sister of the late James Donald Donham. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her dear friend, Sandy Piontkowski.

Mary was born in Fairmont, W.Va., and resided in Western Pennsylvania before moving to Marlton in 1984. She worked as a dental hygienist for several different dental offices over the years.

Mary was a dedicated member of Atco United Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon and part of the Women's Association. In her free time, she loved being outside camping, hiking, cross-country skiing and playing tennis with her husband. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as well as working with stained glass.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Atco United Presbyterian Church, 2259 Atco Avenue, Atco, N.J., where a memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to Atco Presbyterian Church at the above address.

