Homemaker who loved her family

Mary Ellen Clemens, 95, of Washington departed this life to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Donnell House in Washington.

She was born July 13, 1923, in a little shanty town called Boggs, near Imperial, to the late William J. and Stella Gurski Broad.

Mary attended and graduated from Findley Township High School in Imperial. She worked as a machine operator at a defense plant in Pittsburgh during World War II, where she met her husband-to-be.

On September 23, 1944, in Wellsburg, W.Va., she married Robert Leroy Clemens, who passed away March 7, 1995, shortly after they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Mary deeply loved her children and all of her family and they loved her back so very much. She was called "mother" by many.

In her younger days, she loved to go on family outings, picnics and to amusement parks to ride the rides. She loved music and dancing, especially polkas. Mary was an excellent cook and baker, had a "special" sense of humor, never forgot a birthday, and up until her last days still had a sharp mind. As she got older, she enjoyed going for rides, eating out at different places, and getting her hair done.

Surviving are her three devoted children and their families, Dave and Sue Clemens; Rick and Judy Clemens; Dan, Suzanne and Alexander Ford Clemens; Cory and Michelle Clemens; Katy, Manoj, Alexis Rose, baby boy due in May, Kandlikar, Roberta and Sam Findling Sr.; Nancy, Stanley Jr. and Sarah Zavatski with Aiden, Sadie and Addison; Timmy Findling and Renee Findling. She also leaves many dear nieces and nephews, special friends and her family's fur babies.

Deceased are her siblings, Kathryn, Morgan, Isabelle Hughes, Stella Mae Plance, John, William and Benjamin Broad, who passed away March 5, 2019; also her grandchildren Sammy Findling Jr. and Lorrie Findling.

Mary is the last of her generation on both her and her husband's side.

To honor her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Private internment will be at North Buffalo Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Donnell House or a .