Mary Ellen Heil
1930 - 2020
Mary Ellen Heil, 89, of Washington, formerly of Houston, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

She was born November 1, 1930, in Moundsville, W.Va., a daughter of Michael and Sarah Ann Gould Lucas.

Mrs. Heil was a 1949 graduate of Tridelphia District High School.

She was a member of the Canonsburg United Methodist Church.

On August 25, 1956, she married Jesse P. Heil, who died May 13, 2011.

Surviving are a son, Michael Heil (Patrick Oliver) of Asbury Park, N.J.; two daughters, Brenda Bucheli (John) of Canonsburg and Beth Ann Stark (Steve) of Hickory; two grandchildren, Lucas Stark (Kylie) and Julie Stark (Charles Lauderbaugh); and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Charles, William Franklin and Roy Lucas.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
