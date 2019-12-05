Mary Ellen Hummell, 75, of Canton Township, passed away the morning of Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born March 30, 1944, in Washington, a daughter of James Madison and Mary Sulitz Ward.

Mrs. Hummell was a 1962 graduate of Washington High School. She graduated from West Virginia University in 1965 as an elementary education teacher.

She was a fifth-grade teacher in the former North Franklin School and later taught in the Washington School District for 14 years. She was active with the Washington Literacy Council and its Baby Book Bag Project.

Mrs. Hummell was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Washington, where she initiated the Shepherding Program, and was active with the hospitality team. She was also a previous member of the West Washington United Methodist Church, where she held several administrative church offices. She was past president of the United Methodist Women and an active member of the Bertha Stimmell Circle.

She was a member of the Washington Chapter #409, Order of Eastern Star.

Her hobbies included hand crafts, traveling, sailing and supporting Washington High School sports. She also enjoyed supporting her grandchildren's activities.

On August 21, 1965, she married Thomas W. "Sandy" Hummell. Mr. Hummell passed away October 4, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Craig Hummell (wife Tracy Aloia Hummell) of Washington; a daughter, Amy Lynn Hummell Leute (husband Gerry Leute) of Rochester, N.Y.; and three grandchildren, Logan Hummell, Alex Leute and Nicole Leute.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. Services and interment in Washington Cemetery will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Washington Literacy Council or the First United Methodist Church building fund.

Condolences may be left at www.hummellandjones.com.