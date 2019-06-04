Mary Ellen Wolfe McAllister, 86, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Paramount Senior Care Home, Peters Township.

Mary was born February 3, 1933, on Craft Creek Road, Morris Township, Washington County, a daughter of Simon Frederick and Elizabeth Willard Wolfe. She is now survived by brother William H. Wolfe and Mary Jo Wolfe, brother Charles F. Wolfe and Ethel D. Wolfe and cousins Ann and James Gillett.

In 1951, she graduated from Trinity High School and continued her dedication to Presbyterian Fellowship while her first job was clerking for the Citizens Water Company.

In 1952, she married Robert G. McAllister, and the two soon moved to Elizabethtown, where, in 1963, Mary enrolled in Elizabethtown College, achieving a bachelor's degree in mathematics. She then enrolled in Shippensburg University, achieving a master's degree in education in 1970.

For the next 27 years, Mary taught mathematics and pre-college calculaus at Central Daulphin East High School in Harrisburg.

After her retirement in 1998, she started tutoring needy people in computer applications and increased her Presbyterian activities.

Bob and Mary Ellen loved square dancing and their home was always open. They provided a home for Mary's younger brother, William Wolfe, throughout his college years and later a home for Mary's grandfather, John Wolfe, in the final five years of his 93-year life.

After Mary contracted Alzheimer's disease in 2014, she and Robert returned to Washington County, where Robert died in 2015 after 62 years of happily uninterrupted marriage. Mary is remembered by her family as a loving wife, dedicated teacher and loyal family member.

Memorial contributions in her memory should be made instead of flowers to Faith United Presbyterian Church, 524 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301.

The time and date of memorial services will be announced at a later date.