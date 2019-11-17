Mary Emma Geary, 71, of Washington, died Friday, November 15, 2019, in Donnell House, following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 27, 1948, in Washington, a daughter of the late Raymond and Roseanne Jones Muenster.

A graduate of Washington High School, she was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mrs. Geary was retired as the officer manager for Matthews Mine.

A woman who enjoyed life and all it has to offer, Mary enjoyed camping, bowling, vacations in Jamaica and her card club, which she belonged to for more than 30 years, but most especially, she loved spending time with her grandkids.

On June 21, 1997, she married William Edwin Geary, who survives.

Also surviving are two children, Daniel L. (fiance, Janell Zofchak) Johnson of Washington and Douglas J. (Jennifer) Johnson of Canonsburg; two stepchildren, Leslie (Kurt) Rutherford of Bethel Park and William (Nicole) Geary of Charleroi; two siblings, Carleen (Joseph) Rini of Aurora, Ohio, and William Muenster of Monongahela; eight grandchildren, Erin, Caitlin, Aidan, Benjamin, Natalie, Jackson, Merc and Bryn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 20.

Burial in Washington Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to , 320 Bilmar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

