Mary F. Schweitzer, 69, of Venetia, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her home.

She was born January 27, 1950, in New Eagle, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Snow Tonecha.

Mrs. Schweitzer was retired as a dietician with Peters Township School District.

She was a member of Wright's United Methodist Church in Venetia and enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.

Surviving are her husband, Harry Schweitzer; a brother, Joseph J. Tonecha of Finleyville; two sisters, Rosemary Bissette and Frances Tonecha, both of Wilmington, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, James and Robert Tonecha; and two sisters, Anna Mae Bendel and Betty Zelka.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, at Wright's United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia. Everyone is asked to meet at the church Thursday morning. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.